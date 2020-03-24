Coronavirus threatens all of us. It causes me to wonder why it has emerged now. I was reminded of a 2015 article, “Black Death in Europe Was Caused by Climate Change in Asia & Trade, not Rats.” The black death killed 30% to 50% of the people of Europe in six years starting in 1347. Plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, ravaged Europe in wave after wave for over 300 years, then slowly faded to black after the Great Plague of London in 1665-1666. This, the second plague pandemic, has long been blamed on rats harboring fleas which were the cause of the third plague pandemic in the 19th and 20th centuries. However, National Academy of Science research found that climate changes in Asia preceded plagues in Europe by 15 years.
The cool wet climate in Europe from 1350 to 1700 was unfavorable for maintaining large rodent populations. The warm and dry steppes of central Asia are known today as a plague reservoir. From 1350 to 1750 these steppes went through cycles of wet and dry, which caused cycles of boom and bust in local rodent populations. When the rodent populations collapsed in the drought years, the fleas jumped from dying rodents to anything that moved, including humans. Traders then inadvertently transported rodents and plague-bearing fleas along the silk road towards Europe.
Drought-caused wars and human migrations are ideal conditions for triggering disease outbreaks. With modern rapid transportation, outbreaks spread at a much higher speed. Modern climate change, driven by rising levels of greenhouse gases associated with human activities, cause droughts and wet-dry climate fluctuations.
Of all the global proposals to combat climate catastrophe, one of the more interesting is World War Zero (worldwarzero.com). It advocates net zero emissions as soon as humanly possible.