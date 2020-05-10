In his May 7 guest opinion column, Terry Anderson argued that the job losses seen during the COVID-19 crisis are a foreshadowing of the losses that would result from policies to address climate change. His argument is as follows: during the COVID-19 crisis, production and consumption of consumer goods has decreased dramatically; this has led to unprecedented job losses; reducing greenhouse gas emissions will also require a decrease in production and consumption; therefore, reducing greenhouse gas emissions will result in huge job losses and increased poverty.
But his argument is based on a faulty premise - that the only way to address climate change is by forcing people to buy less stuff. Household consumption decisions are not the primary cause of climate change. While households world-wide have dramatically changed their behavior during the crisis, greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by only about 6%, not nearly enough to stabilize global temperatures at “safe” levels.
Instead, we need to change the way that things are produced. Instead of telling people to use less electricity, we should change the way we make electricity. Instead of telling people to fly less, we should use biofuels to power the planes. Instead of telling people to drive less, we should encourage them to drive cars powered by renewable electricity.
It is a common tactic, by those who wish to see continued prfits from fossil fuel use, to argue that individual action to reduce emissions will be ineffective and costly. This is an attempt to divert our attention from the fact that the vast majority of our emissions are a consequence of decisions made by corporations, not households. A transition to a low-carbon economy will help some corporations and hurt others. But it can be done in a way that protects jobs and incomes for workers.
