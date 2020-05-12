Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson and Rev. Jody McDevitt: Your opinion piece on anti-Semitism caught my eye. In the 90s someone stuffed a KKK flyer in my gym locker. When I opened my locker the pamphlet fell at the feet of a very large African American lineman. Needless to say this created an extremely awkward moment. A moment I won't ever forget. When he looked at me it wasn't not a look of anger but one of pity instead.
I am all for you calling out racism, anti-Semitism or any other social hatred. There is no room for this in our society for hatred. There is no need. It is simply a symptom of weakness. I would also have to point out your comment, "We are confident that the Gallatin County Republican Party does not intend harm to anyone in the local Jewish community." Really? How hypocritical of you to be so outspoken with your message against hate and yet at the same time underhandedly connect the hate speech to another group. As is typical in our society there must always be a political jab.
Unfortunately with that jab your opinion loses any affect it may have had to promote your message. It's pretty simple. Anti-Semitism is wrong. If you think there is a place for it in our community you are a coward. If you place pamphlets on cars to promote hate, you are a coward. Your opinion did a wonderful job of drawing lines of distinction in our community. Go outside and look around. Those lines really don't exist here. Bozeman is unique in Montana in that it is truly a melting pot of the world. Call into light what is unjust only if you a brave enough to withstand its glare.
