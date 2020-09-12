Don’t listen to the slogans about less government, more jobs. We need sensible government more now than ever. We need sensible people who are willing to put in the hard work to find solutions that work for all of us. Such a person exists in Collette Campbell who is running for House District 67.
I have known Collette for many years and worked with her at Head Start for several years. Collette knows how to make resources stretch to meet the needs of young students as well as help the families find resources to make their lives better. Collette knows the importance of public education and will be a great advocate at the Montana House.
Collette grew up enjoying the great public spaces we have in Montana. She continues to enjoy these spaces to this day. She will do everything she can to protect these public lands for us now and for future generations.
Collette is hardworking, caring, sensible and dedicated to making Montana a great place for all of us to live.
