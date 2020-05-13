The Montana University System told students to stay home after spring break, if possible. This was the best move to protect public health and safety for all students and administrators, but as the outgoing ASMSU president, I worry it has huge implications for the census.
The census is a complete count of everyone living in the U.S. that occurs every 10 years. This data determines our representation in the House and distribution of federal funding for social services. This money supports public education – including federal student loans and Pell grants – health care, public transportation, affordable housing, and so many other programs.
An accurate count is important in all communities across the state -- especially Bozeman. Our community stands to gain access to more public transportation funding if we count over 50,000 people in city limits. That means better roads and bus services for students, who already pay a big portion of Streamline costs.
Furthermore, each person counted in The Census brings $2,000 to the state each year in federal funding, a whopping $20,000 over the next 10 years! Finally, Montana could gain another House seat, which would be a big win for better representation!
Unfortunately, thousands of university students across Montana potentially live at different residences than just one month ago. Out-of-state and out-of-community students depend on Bozeman services. Cats, don’t get erroneously counted if you have moved back home during the pandemic. Support MSU and Montana by getting counted where you live the majority of the year!
