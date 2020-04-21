Brian Close has been a friend for 20 years. He has worked tirelessly to enhance our community since his arrival in Bozeman in 1994.
Brian and I first met while working on a mill levy for a new jail. This effort was led mainly by Republicans. We met some great people there. We also helped promote the new Streamline bus service. Streamline has quieted the critics, replacing and expanding the former Bobcat Transit system. Brian has worked with Galavan, Smoke Free Bozeman, new library bonding, Bozeman Planning and Zoning boards, and the Bozeman Study Commission.
Brian and I usually agree on the issues and initiatives. His positions are always well-researched and well-defended. He will listen to you. He has worked diligently for other office seekers. Now is his turn to run.
Wherever there is a cause to help ordinary people, Brian Close will likely be involved, often as a leader. Please vote for him to represent HD61.
