We are in very scary time due to the coronavirus. I am sure most of us are seriously altering our life. However, life will return to normal eventually. We are not sure what the new “normal” will be. No matter what happens there will be an election on June 5. It will be a mail election. Despite the chaos in our lives, the primary election is important.
The primary is especially important in Montana House District 61. There are two candidates in the democratic primary but no one is running on the Republican side. This means the winner of the democratic primary will represent the district.
I am supporting Brian Close. I worked with him for several years on the city of Bozeman’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Board. Brian was elected chairperson after I retired from the board. His commitment to parks and rails is very strong and is evidenced by the work he does as the chair of the parks and rec board.
Bozeman parks and trails are open during this time of shutdown. They are open because the trails allow everyone to maintain the six-foot buffer zone. This is not by accident. Bozeman has worked very hard making parks and trails a priority. The trails are a valued part of the city infrastructure. We use, maintain and love our outdoor life. And the parks and trails are a very big part of it. This is not the case in large cities. Urbanites are often limited to staying inside or in very small outdoor spaces.
Brian knows this and has worked diligently on their behalf. When this is over we should make sure our trail and parks continue to grow. Brian will be sure that this happens.
Please consider Brian Close for House District 61 representative.
