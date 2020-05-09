There is no "well established" pension crisis in Montana. The MPERA pension funding at 71% is normal, especially since the pension accrual period is 30 years. This is a rolling number and, under current projections, is expected to improve over time.
Under-funding of the pension was fixed in 2013 by Rep. Tom Woods’ reform bill. The pension fund works under the scrutiny of an independent pension board, financial advisors, and independent actuaries. All have stated on the record that the system is in good shape. Even with our current financial crisis there is not a problem as the pension system is diversified, and has a significant cash reserve as well. In fact, MPERA is in the position to use excess cash not required for current payouts to acquire assets at current bargain basement prices which will give the pension system huge gains when the economy is restarted. Finally, Tom Wood's reform bill mandates a legislative review in 2023.
The "pension crisis" is nothing more than an attempt by anti-government "think tanks" to put fear into the public and undermine the hard-earned benefits of ordinary every day public employees, including teachers. To use skewed data by the Koch backed libertarian “Reason Foundation” to fabricate a crisis when there is none is harmful to a sound system. The Reason Foundation travels the country undermining government pensions and unions. Jim Hamilton has allowed his problem-solving skills to be swindled by the Reason Foundation.
As a tax attorney, Brian Close understands these issues well and will protect our hard earned pensions from Republican and corporate Democrat gamesmanship. Vote for Brian Close for HD61.
