Vote for Brian Close for HD61. Brian is endorsed by the Montana AFL-CIO as well as the Montana Federation of Public Employees. His position that state pension benefits should not be diverted for unrelated projects in the state budget, makes him the candidate for working people.
Brian has worked hard for 26 years to improve people’s lives here in Bozeman. He has volunteered his time in many areas. He is chair of the Parks and Rec. Board, was instrumental in getting Galavan started, was a leader in the second-hand smoke ordinance, co-wrote Bozeman’s charter, as well as requiring ethics training for all city officials and board positions.
Brian has called for funding a comprehensive mental health treatment system. Especially in this time of pandemic, this a priority. Property tax relief is another area that Brian has advocated and worked for. As a tax attorney he is well versed in the tax law. Brian, as a representative, would not only bring years of experience to the post, he would be available to all constituents on a regular basis.
He is a man who has the best interest of Montanans at the top of his priority list. He will stand up to interest groups who do not share that priority. Brian’s experience over the years will make him an effective representative for all of us. He is ready to get to work in Helena.
