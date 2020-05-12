Brian has shown to be a great supporter of environmental issues that matter to all of us. He will defend issues that are in the interest of the common people of Montana. We know him to be a well-educated and accomplished attorney and understands the law.
And he has a 15 year old black Lab that he takes for a walk daily. How many can say that? Dog lovers unite!
We suggest that voter’s access his website at www.briancloseforhd61.com to get a full view of what he has done and what he stands for.
We will be voting for him!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.