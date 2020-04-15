My friend Brian Close recently announced he’s running for House District 61 in Bozeman.
I support Brian’s run because he believes that elected government exists for the purpose of improving public safety and people’s lives, not serve financial interests or interests of elected officials.
Not only is Brian the current chair of the Bozeman Parks and Rec Board, he chaired Galavan from 2000-03, helped lead the effort to make Bozeman smoke free, and helped to write the new city charter that included mandatory ethics training for elected city officials.
Unlike his Democratic primary opponent, Brian will defend the retirement benefits of our government workers, which were ensured by the pension reforms enacted in 2013.
Brian opposes tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy under the pretense of encouraging investment. Like myself, Brian supports a repeal of the 2003 Gov. Judy Martz “Trumplike” tax cuts for the super-rich in our state.
A tax attorney for 33 years, he believes he can contribute to a fairer and more rational, progressive tax system, including property tax relief. Brian supports local option taxes for all localities, adjusted to not affect local working people.
From universal pre-k, college debt relief, mental health, and vocational programs he believes in investing in people, not profits. Brian believes we should treat the least of us with the same respect as the most fortunate of us.
Brian supports our public lands and supports continued public access for all. He will prioritize the fight against climate change and protect life’s necessities such as clean air and water.
Brian has been endorsed by the MT AFL-CIO, the Montana Federation of Public Employees(MFPE), former US Senate candidate Amanda Curtis and numerous individual Bozemanites.
