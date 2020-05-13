Twenty five years ago my late husband, Bill, introduced me to a then young man, Brian Close. Bill had just invited him to join the Galavan board. During the next few years Brian and Bill worked tirelessly to put Galavan finances in order. And it was Brian who hit on the idea to pass a tax levy to help finance Galavan and his efforts made that a reality.
Brian returned the favor when he asked Bill to run with him for the city study commission in 2004. They made a great team, as they worked for the next four years writing the city charter. And it was Brian who persuaded the other study commissioners to include an ethics board and ethics training in the city charter.
Those are just two examples of Brian's efforts for this community. He has been involved in the community since his arrival in Bozeman over 25 years ago frequently doing pro bono work. Aside from Galavan and the city charter commission, he wrote the city's the dark sky ordinance and was a leader in the effort to ban second-hand smoke from businesses. He is currently the chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board where he has worked to maintain and enhance recreational opportunities for all the people of Bozeman. Brian's volunteer efforts have made a real difference in the lives of everyday people.
As a practicing tax attorney Brian Close is in a strong position to address the challenges facing the Legislature this coming session. If elected, his focus will be on designing a more fair tax system to benefit all people, not just the wealthy, and protecting seniors from financial exploitation. I hope you will give Brian Close your vote in the coming election for House District 61.
