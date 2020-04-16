I am Brian Close, and I am running to be the state representative in House District 61, the east side of Bozeman.
Since coming to Bozeman in 1994 I have been fighting to improve people's lives. I was chairman of Galavan, a leader in the effort to pass a second-hand smoke ordinance, wrote Bozeman's dark sky ordinance, and was elected to the City Charter Commission and wrote the charter's ethics and neighborhood provisions. I am currently chairman of the city's park board.
I received the "Pat Williams Intellectual Freedom Award" for opposing the Patriot Act.
I am a tax attorney, and will to use that skill to rationalize Montana's Byzantine tax system, including property tax relief.
I am endorsed by the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), the AFL-CIO, and democratic standard bearer, Amanda Curtis.
Living in this district, I believe my values are your values. If elected I will establish regular communication with all my constituents, Democrat, Republican, city or county. I will have a constituent newsletter, regular office hours, and an advisory council of district residents. You won't just see me every two years.
Because of the virus, I have to reach out to you by mail, email and by phone. I have 2,000 people to call! So please, if you can, when I call, do take a minute to talk to me so I can learn what concerns you. I am making a list of issues and concerns from people like you so I can better serve this district when elected.
Please vote Brian Close for HD 61! And do email or call me with any questions or concerns that you may have. Please check out my website (www.briancloseforhd61.com) and Facebook page (Brian Close HD 61).
