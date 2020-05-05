Brain Close has been my friend and attorney for the last 20 years. His 30-plus years of legal experience, keen analytical skills and ability to understand all sides of complex issues make him a great attorney and would make him a great representative for House District 61.
Brian has worked tirelessly to make Bozeman a great place to live with his countless hours of volunteer work. Some of his leadership roles include, chair of the Parks and Rec Advisory Board, Galavan Board helping seniors with transportation services, and being instrumental in requiring mandatory ethics training for all city officials and board positions.
As a former union member with the Teamsters, I can appreciate someone who recognizes that pensions are a promise that should never be negotiated away. Brian has been endorsed by the Montana AFL-CIO and Montana Federation of Public Employees for advocating that hard-earned state pension benefits should not be diverted for unrelated pet-projects in the state budget.
Brian’s other priorities are sound policies and ideas that balance the needs everyone in the community. Our mental health care system in Montana is inadequate, and Brian has called for funding a comprehensive mental health treatment system. Studies indicate that well-targeted dollars spent on effective mental health policy result in reduced crime and public services strain. Property tax relief, especially in hard-hit areas like Bozeman, is another one of his top priorities.
As a hunter and angler, public lands are especially important to me, as they are to all Montana small businesses, and businesses looking to attract labor talent. Brian will stand up to narrow-special interests in Helena that never give up on trying to close off access to public lands. Vote for Brian Close HD61.
