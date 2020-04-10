During World War II, Japanese American citizens were forced to leave their homes and properties and were interned in detainment camps. Subsequently, society has agreed that this move went too far in violating civil rights.
After 911, the draconian Patriot Act went into law, becoming a channel for violations of civil liberties. Subsequently, critics have repeatedly warned us that this massive act went too far and continues to threaten and violate our freedoms indefinitely.
Both of these endeavors happened under the watchful eyes of our elected leaders.
Now, as this new emergency unfolds, what are the implications for future civil liberties? While we physically isolate communities, families and religious organizations, we should be cognizant of the aphorism that “a house divided cannot stand.” This is an excellent time to watch our elected officials closely, as it is very likely that our civil liberties will take another hit in the name of “security.”
Ben Franklin famously said that “he who would sacrifice freedom for safety, deserves neither.” This is definitely a very good time to be watchful, and perhaps heed the brilliant words of one of our founding fathers.
