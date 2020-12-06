Have you ever had an epiphany moment, when you suddenly realize something that had never occurred to you before – something quite important that escaped your notice? My epiphany was recognizing – at long last – just how doggone good the city workers of Bozeman truly are, and how much, over my 43 years here, I have taken them for granted.
It first came to me a few weeks ago, while I was watching the folks in their trucks and equipment, cleaning to perfection, the street in front of my house that was piled with an assortment of leaves, twigs, snow, ice, dirt and animal unmentionables. Working between snowstorms (and the occasional vehicle that hadn’t been moved), these workers did an efficient and superb job. They worked their hearts out and never let up.
We can extend that same observation to park maintenance, snow removal, street repair, garbage collection, tree trimming, downtown beautification and dozens and dozens of other tasks we take for granted, that collectively help make Bozeman a great place to live. And don’t forget law enforcement. Have we ever stopped to appreciate these things? Probably not. Have we ever taken a moment to give one of these good people a wave – just to say “thanks?” I haven’t. But that’s about to change.
It’s too easy these days, to have our hearts seared over by cynicism. An example of that is the “Oh, they’re just government workers, putting in their time” attitude. Until I went to work at the PSC, and witness first-hand just how incredibly proud and dedicated government employees can be, I was guilty of expecting – and thus seeing – the least rather than the best. I was wrong, and Bozeman’s city workers have proven that to me.
I once took them for granted, but I’ll never make that mistake again.
