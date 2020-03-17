I am writing this to address a city of Bozeman policy that I think is unfair and discriminatory. When I went to register my daughter for summer camps through the city, I discovered that I had to pay $319 more as a “non-resident” than a resident.
The parks and rec department have been diplomatic but have skirted all my questions. I am a non-resident because I live just outside of city limits and do not pay taxes to the city of Bozeman. I understand you have to draw the line somewhere, however, I think it is reasonable that every person be charged the same for summer camps.
This system is supporting an unfair plutocracy that Bozeman has established over the last few decades. Meaning that poorer families are increasingly being pushed out of town and now out of summer camps too. I compared my tax bill to a relative whose house is similar value to mine. This resident paid $776 to the city that I did not. I read the financial statements for the city and as I understand, this amount goes into the general fund.
The office of public welfare, which includes parks and rec, receives 6% of the general fund. This would mean my relative paid $46 to public welfare of which some smaller amount went to parks and rec. Yet, I have been asked to pay $319 more for four camps. It would have been $73 more for one camp. The world language camp is charging me a whopping $100. I am not sure if this program gets tax dollars or if they are just jumping on the bandwagon. I could use the address for one of my relatives living in the city, but I’m not here to cheat the system, I’m here to change it.