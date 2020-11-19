I agree 100% with Judith Hielman’s critique of the city commission’s choice to fill its vacant seat. They had an opportunity to be anti-racists, and failed. Being an anti-racist is hard. If it were easy, we’d have ended systemic racism. It means those of us who are white must acknowledge that we owe our qualifications and accomplishments in part to opportunities we’ve had because of systemic racism. It means we must act to end it.
Institutional racism is codified in law. Systemic racism is perpetuated by our uncoerced choices. No law says police officers must disproportionately kill Black people or that employers must hire a less qualified black applicant over a more qualified white applicant. The commission didn’t break the law. They made a choice.
I have friends on the commission. I write this in the spirit of what Caroline Randall Williams said in her recent New York Times column, “Love involves chastisement.” Jen Madgic is a friend. She is also, partly because of opportunities arising from racial preferences, the most qualified applicant. But she was not the only qualified applicant. If one person scores 90 on a qualifying exam, and another scores 95 or even 99, it is perfectly legal to hire the higher scoring individual, regardless of race. But affirmative action says “anyone scoring 90 or above is qualified for the job. If someone scoring in that range is in a protected class, you should hire them as an affirmative action to end systemic racism.”
Affirmative action acknowledges that discrimination systemically disadvantages BIPOC. We’ve had centuries of affirmative action for white men and to a lesser extent, white women. Eleanor Holmes Norton once said, “Reverse discrimination is a myth. Discrimination consists of long-standing historical patterns of exclusions.” Being anti-racist means acting to end both institutional and systemic racism.
