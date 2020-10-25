Why is Montana State, the post office, and Bozeman Health trying to kill me?
MSU is not testing all students twice a week for COVID-19 (Cornell University and Duke do -- Duke has 17,000 students.) ornell and Duke have controlled and isolated their virus cases. MSU has not.
Postal workers coming to my porch asking for my signature are not wearing a mask. These people are going door to door. Completely irresponsible behavior putting postal customers at risk.
Bozeman Deaconess, whose service population is inherently vulnerable, is not testing their employees for COVID-19. I canceled a procedure because of that. I have no interest in sitting in a room with three strangers for three hours, one of whom may be an asymptomatic disease spreader.
I am suggesting these prominent institutions could be doing more to protect this community. It is one thing for an individual yahoo to be irresponsible, but as a community we deserve better from these institutions.
