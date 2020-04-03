Our community is very fortunate to have leaders like county health officer Matt Kelley, his chief of emergency management Patrick Lonergan, fire chief Josh Waldo, deputy fire chief Mike Maltaverne, economic director Brit Fontenot and communications coordinator Melody Mileur.
They have been working very hard with their staffs for our public health. When I visited the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) at the fairground on March 24, I was very impressed with the joint incident operation. The county and city staffs are cooperating very well, even more than usual. They are taking a risk to meet in that facility for our safety and health. Their hard work, 24/7, deserves our citizens’ recognition. I thank them all, again!
