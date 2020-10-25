On a recent visit to Hyalite Reservoir, I was shocked by the water level and the vast area of wetlands that have been reduced to nothing but dirt. Hyalite provides approximately 80% of the water for Bozeman. The Bozeman city leaders in recent discussions regarding future growth of the area made no mention of the resources, in particular water supply, needed to accommodate future development. Driving around town it is apparent that the local leaders have never met an apartment complex or multifamily project they did not like.
Everywhere you go in the city as well as the county you see numerous large multi-family projects dominating the landscape. No doubt these projects use or will use copious amounts of water the majority of which will come from Hyalite. Hyalite depends on snow melt for its’ water source and as we all know snow fall can vary from year to year. To my knowledge the reservoir is the same size it was 5-10 years ago yet growth in Bozeman and surrounding Gallatin County has exploded and with it the demands on the same water source have also exploded.
I would urge the city leaders as well as the county leaders to address the question of our limited water supply as it relates to future growth. How many more condos and apartments can the area handle before we run out of water. I would suggest a moratorium on this type of construction is in order until the question regarding our future water supply can be addressed.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.