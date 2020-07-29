Distrust and defiance of authority resulting in riots, violations of law and destructive assemblies, arise when people see their desires as their rights, causing a breakdown of shared cultural values by placing interests over the common good.
The left-wing “Hate America” instinct is acting in such a way as to attempt triumph over law and order and is being promulgated by those who seek to destroy our way of life. It is occurring through the use of propaganda to replace education, freedom of the press becoming a conspiracy against a well-ordered society, and hijacking concerns over perceived inequities.
Riots and anarchy are increasing, resulting in arson and vandalism thereby threatening: our system, our security, a better economy and a cohesive population. Those participating in them seek to supplant and destroy existing laws and customs without regard to the rights of others. Politicians who support or do not act to preclude such hateful behavior are as guilty as those committing them.
Barry Goldwater (politician) suggested that, “Those who seek absolute power, even though they seek to do what they regard as good, are simply demanding the right to enforce their own version of Heaven on Earth.”
President Ronald Reagan stated in response to violence that we should, “Turn away from the moral bankruptcy of the men of violence.” He also said that violence is not the answer as there is a better way, and that we should stand up and set an example.
Hannah Arendt (philosopher) professed that, “Power and violence are opposites. Where the one rules absolutely, the other is absent.”
“We the people” must speak against defiance of authority and support a culture of respect and lawful authority against the clamor of indecisive and tumultuous rebellion.
