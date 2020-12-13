Montana, be ready to pay attention to the legislative session beginning in January. With Republican control of both houses, bills will be put forth to cut services we have relied on, and during a pandemic this is made more than cruel. But, the Republican leadership doesn’t believe that the pandemic should even be an issue. The joint House and Senate rules committee met, and most Republicans did not want to make any accommodations for the safety of the legislators and staff.
Rep Derek Skees, the House chair claimed Montana is heading toward “herd immunity” even though 7% of the population has tested positive. Herd immunity happens at 70%.
Rep. Barry Usher, Republican from Billings said, “facts and science differ based on whatever Facebook lets you see.” He said his constituents laugh if he brings up wearing masks. Well, Barry, do any of your constituents work at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings? I can guarantee you, they are not laughing.
