I was disappointed to read your opinion titled "School board’s caution is well-founded." Your editorial board is not only out of touch with the majority of parents with school-aged children in Bozeman, but out of touch with the School Board you reference per a recent vote.
I don’t feel it is appropriate for you to tell passionate, hurting parents that they “need to take a deep breath, step back and try to see this situation in a different light?” What light would that be? The only light that has had any influence on my children’s public education since March has been COVID numbers. Not how well the education model being delivered is working, not measuring their mental health and no check-in on their social well-being.
I feel your summation of the experience of parents and children since March as “an inconvenience” is naive and insensitive. The statement was slightly dug out of the abyss by adding “and even genuine hardship." Shame on you for minimizing the magnitude of what parents and children are going through right now.
I have listened in on countless hours of school board meetings for months and am concerned for the future of all children relying on public education in Bozeman. As a tax-paying citizen of Bozeman and a single, working mom of twin 6-year old first graders, I need my school board and the elected trustees who are agents of the state charged with delivering quality education to carry out their purpose: “to provide a program of quality education.”
We have a health department that is charged with fulfilling the role of “promoting and protecting the health and well-being” of our citizens. The school board must put this at the forefront of its focus and proactively work to deliver a quality education.
