Your article titled "Montana State will be mum about campus cases" was a circuitous briefing on the fact that the privacy of faculty, staff and students as protected by HIPAA is a priority for Montana State University.
Instead of clearly delineating the responsibility of the Gallatin County Health Department to report COVID-19 cases from the responsibility of MSU to comply with reporting procedures, the Chronicle slapped an initially infuriating headline that made no driving point.
It is not MSU's responsibility to tell the community how many cases it has. Those numbers are already included in the Montana Health Department's current and ongoing efforts to test, track and trace COVID-19 cases. MSU is not our health department. Let's make that clear.
Last Sunday's article was a fluff piece that resulted in simply stirring the already boiling pot. Whether that was the intentional effect or not, Bozeman Daily Chronicle needs to start taking their responsibility to report accurately and fairly to their community more seriously.
