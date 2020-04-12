Thank you, Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Your news coverage of “Medical Masks for Bozeman Health” has resulted (so far) in 50 new donors who have contributed a total of $6,500 to our efforts.
With the thousands of dollars raised from your first article, we are now just shy of $20,000. These donations, that your newspaper made possible, will help our volunteer mask-making brigade provide more and much needed protection to Bozeman’s health care professionals who put their lives on the line every day for the rest of us.
We really appreciate your support in this area. As helpful as past donations have been, we need more. Much more work is yet to be done. Many thanks to those who have contributed.
