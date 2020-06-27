Being a lifelong resident of Gallatin County, I am very saddened to see the way our county and city is changing.
Our local news media and Chronicle could not even cover Flag Day in the area. Flag Day should have been covered as a national day of honor. Flags on Main Street were beautiful and the many people in cars and trucks, motorcycles that carried and honored the flag. I would have thought this would have been a positive time to have something in our news, but no, all we get is gloom and unrest, this seems to be what our news media wants us to see.
People of the Gallatin Valley, lets band together hold our heads high and beat all these crazy times.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.