I’m sure I am not the first to write you a letter in regards to the letter to the editor entitled, “Ignorant Trump supporters not wanted in Bozeman.” I am going to be frank. This writing disgusted me. Yes, people are very much entitled to their own opinions, but posting them on a so-called “news outlet” is completely out of line.
I’m extremely upset that a media outlet can be so blatantly biased. I understand this piece was written under the opinions section – but when an organization dedicated to “empowering the community” explicitly allows a letter that states, “[Trump supporters should] Stay out of Bozeman: We are a tolerant, educated, progressive community that’s kind and loving” – it definitely does not feel empowering, but rather extremely hateful.
I fully understand the meaning of an opinion piece, but a major line is crossed when readers are discriminated against due to their political beliefs. To the writer, I am a college-educated young woman who values family, freedom and faith (the pillars of our fine country). But guess what? I’m not going to put you down for your beliefs or values, nor am I going to call you “uneducated, racist, and full of hate.” In conclusion, as an organization committed to “being the leader in providing information while maintaining truth, integrity and quality,” I expect honest, truthful reporting – even in an opinion piece.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.