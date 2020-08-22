I am disheartened but not surprised that the Chronicle would print such a story about the number of blacks busted for pot use as compared to whites. This liberal newspaper seems to need to find ways to keep the public fired up about race one way or the other. Just like the Democrats and mainstream media always try to find ways to pit us against one another one way or another, just as the Chronicle is doing.
Let’s look at this another way: Pot use in general is illegal no matter who does it. Does it matter that one group of people over another have a higher rate of arrest than the other? Is it because Bozeman is a college town and the college kids are more brazen out in the public eye than non-college students? We know that there are a few people in Bozeman that want to defund the local police. Let’s see how that might work out. Just look at some of the major Democrat-run cities (like Bozeman) and see the riots, arson, assaults and murders.
The Chronicle needs to stop printing socialist/liberal propaganda and start printing real news that matters to the people of Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley. The Chronicle needs to support and back the police and sheriff's office and the United States of America and the POTUS.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.