The concept of freedom of the press was geared to the idea of an informed electorate was necessary to run our nation. I was therefore impressed when the Chronicle questioned our commission on their clandestine selection of a new city manager, after all the Chronicle usually "rubber stamps" whatever the commission dreams up.
Therefore, I'd like to suggest one day each week to be dedicated to reality. I'd like to see some investigative reporting, such as where our record budget of 2019 was spent. Was it really spent on running the city or mostly on pet projects? No guest columnists from the nation’s major socialist "rags," unless you can tell me where some of these concepts work. Why a Parks and Trails District, when we can't even maintain the beloved Bogert Pavillion. How was $16.3 million spent on Story Mill Park?
In 2019, with a record budget, we still had to raise water and sewer rates and also our tree tax. Wouldn't you think $4,000 plus per man, woman and child would be enough to run this community?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.