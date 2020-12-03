So why is the Chronicle looking for donations to fund journalists? Never mind, I know the type of your so-called journalism. Nothing more than another editorial to fit your political agenda to smear my president, Donald J. Trump. He works and works for all people in this great nation.
Upwards of 72 million American's voted for his re-election because we need him to keep fighting for the people. You, on the other hand, want to divide our country while you promote hate, violence, community oppression, socialism and fake power.
Republicans across our nation are standing up to expose this 12-year hate culture in social media outlets and the elite's incessant power grabs that hurt all Americans and does not unify our country.
Stop the hate, please, and step into American values of truth, justice, fairness and respect.
The call for public donations to fund journalists for your newspaper indicates to me that, indeed, your stabs at journalism was not fulfilled in the last 12 years.
Bitter about the Chronicle.
