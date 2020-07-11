I think the Chronicle had a great opportunity to be honest and unbiased in the governor’s race and chose to be neither. "Gianforte made $184 million over 10 years," screamed the headline over its Associated Press article.
According to the Missoulian, Gianforte also donated $41 million to charitable causes over the past 10 years. How did they know that and include it in their story but the Chronicle didn’t? Yes, he built a great technology company, RightNow Technologies, right here in Bozeman and created hundreds of high paying jobs then sold it to Oracle for $1.8 billion. You would think his hometown that benefited greatly from his accomplishments would be proud of their hometown guy and at least get the story straight.
Greg Gianforte has the experience, knowledge and foresight to be governor and to help all Montanans recover from the pandemic and prosper in the future, plus he’s a giver!
