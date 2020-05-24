As Americans we all cherish our freedom and our liberty. Many letters to the editor express those liberties and freedoms as if they have been abrogated by the social distancing, wearing masks and other advisories to keep us safe and slow the infection spread.
Those who feel they can do anything they like without consideration for others or their communities, they haven’t factored in their responsibilities. With freedom comes responsibilities. Let’s remember that!
