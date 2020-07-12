Greg Gianforte recently released a summary of his income and taxes paid for the last 10 years. During this period, Gianforte earned $184 million and paid taxes of $30.5 million. He is to be commended on his transparency (unlike Trump who refuses to release his tax returns).
What Gianforte’s press release failed to mention is the tax rate he paid on his income. The math is easy. He paid a rate of 16%. Consider for a moment that middle-class families, with annual incomes in the range of $79k to $168k, pay at a rate of 22% federal. For upper professionals (doctors/lawyers) who make between $320k and $612k, the range is 32% to 35%. I surmise that Gianforte’s income came mostly from the capital he invested in Right Now Technologies.
There is a great inequity between income tax from capital and income tax from labor. This inequity should be corrected in our tax code so that income from capital is taxed at an equal rate to income from labor. Such a change would help narrow the current historic gap between rich and poor in our country. Oh yes, and please vote this November.
