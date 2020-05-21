When I first ran for office I always thought, “If I ever have the opportunity to serve Montana in the Legislature, to the best of my ability, I want to be the same kind of person that I would like to have represent me.” I wanted to be the type of legislator who is principled, who will take courageous stands under pressure and keep my word with the values I professed. I wanted to be known as someone who is consistent and who could be trusted.
When I look to support a candidate, I also look for these values. This is why I’ve been an outgoing supporter of Randy Chamberlin, candidate for House District 64. I met Randy in 2014 during my campaign. I quickly came to realize he is a man true to his word, and is principled in the values he professes. I undoubtedly trust him in the Legislature to uphold our Constitution, fight for the sanctity of life, and expressly work to lower our property tax burden. As a family business man and company owner with numerous employees, I know he has the experience and commonsense to strengthen Montana’s economy. Please value his values and vote Randy Chamberlin!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.