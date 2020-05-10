Randy Chamberlin is the best candidate to represent HD64 because he already, as a resident, represents HD64. He is the only Republican candidate who lives in the district and understands the distinctive that separate us from the more urban areas around us. He wants to serve us and is not planning to use this as a step toward further political ambitions.
Chamberlin is a conservative and Republican who understands that success in any endeavor requires paying attention to details and avoiding wasteful, unproductive spending. The next Legislature will face increased pressure to avoid any pretense of fiscal responsibility in a quest to address life in the age of global pandemics. He has built several successful businesses over 35 years and has a calm, reasoned and thoughtful approach to addressing, and solving, problems. He is confident that we will never be given more than we can bear and the faith to believe in our ability to work together toward common, beneficial solutions for everyone.
He has a long record of building affordable houses for working Montana families and creating and sustaining high paying jobs, even through difficult times.
Recent months have seen serious challenges to our civil liberties. Randy strongly supports the First and Second amendments as interpreted by conservatives and, hopefully, Republicans. He will defend those rights as well as the right to life. Chamberlin will fight to represent us in and, if necessary, protect us from Helena in a time when government overreach is being regularly and widely documented
Chamberlin provides the best choice to honor and protect those freedoms which make ours the greatest country on earth and Montana the last best place. We should vote for him in the June 2 Republican primary.
