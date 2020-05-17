I am Larry Wilcox from beautiful Gallatin Gateway Montana and I would like to take a minute of your valuable time to share some thoughts about Randy Chamberlin, a 27-year friend and acquaintance.
Randy was one of the first people I met when we moved here and it was a serendipitous meeting in the parking lot at Belgrade City Hall in 1993. That meeting resulted in a “hand shake” deal on a project I was working on at the time and our relationship grew from there and over the years we have concluded a number of additional projects that were made with a nod of the head or a hand shake.
During my 25 years as an active Army officer I learned there were some essential qualities in the successful people I knew and I look for those same qualities in the people I chose to spend my time with. Those core qualities are: integrity, honesty, reliability, compassion and a big dose of common sense. Randy exhibits those qualities and many more.
He has been a builder, small business owner, active in his church and community and most importantly---a great family man with a wonderful wife and four remarkable kids---and that may be the toughest job there is. We have lived in Gallatin Gateway and House District 64 for 28 years, as has Randy, and I am delighted Randy is running to be our representative in House District 64.
I am confident that he will represent those values I hold dear. Randy exhibits the true Montana values that have made, and will continue to make, the Gallatin Valley a wonderful place to live, raise a family or just enjoy our great quality of life. Please support Randy Chamberlin to be our representative in House District 64.
