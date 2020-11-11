Anyone who challenges the validity of our nation’s election departments had better do their homework. It appears as if there is someone who hasn’t. I’ve worked several presidential elections, as a volunteer, here at Gallatin County.
Every precaution is taken to receive ballots plus the counting and tabulating of votes cast by duly registered voters. We volunteers are of varying political stripes. In disputed ballots, a bipartisan panel determines the validity or intention of the voter. Accuracy and timeliness are of utmost importance and no “monkey business” would be tolerated.
So, to those who may attempt such a challenge, think twice before wasting taxpayers’ money, or disputing the reputation of a department of elections.
