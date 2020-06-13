Steve Daine’s quote alongside his boyish image in the June 6 Chronicle — “Montana can’t wait to have you back, Mr. President” — makes my blood run cold. This, in the week that our president has grotesquely butchered his off-the-rails response to protests against the depraved murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, is the language of a Trump chump.
Are racial issues urban cares that should be of no concern to Daines and Montanans? Think again. Consider Native Americans. Consider America’s debt to all people of color, whose numbers may be small, and whose vulnerability may be accordingly large. Consider the cattle industry whose mainstream leaders are only now waking up to consequences of hitching their wagons to monopolistic meatpackers who are largely the drivers of an unhealthy, disabled beef distribution and pricing system and major drivers of COVID-19 in rural, immigrant America.
The many dimensions of ties between urban/rural, east/west, wealthy/strapped, and white and non-white, reach into every corner of “isolated” Montana: Please let us not reelect a rube to the U.S. Senate, let alone a bigoted one. If we lose Daines, we gain Bullock, a man whose job will never be rubber stamp.
