Writing letters to the Chronicle is getting easier, with someone almost every day being kind enough to give us hints and ideas deserving response.
We have laughter sometimes, albeit unpleasant, as we read the sorry attempts by various letter writers to somehow make believe that Trump’s continued criminality and sheer stupidity that he works so hard to show us, came from someone else. Trump’s words, after all, have been heard and seen by the entire country as well as much of the world, repeatedly! We are even seeing that often some of those supporting Trump and his thorough nonsense are the hypocrites, what they try to call the truth-telling Democrats!
An example: Untold numbers of active, well-known physicians and other connected important medical sources are now telling the truth about the cost of lives in the early months of the country’s many deaths. It is now clear that unquestionably 36,000 deaths from the beginning of the COVID-19 were the result of the president’s shaking his head and claiming that there was no deadly issue.
He began by speaking rudely to the media, which of course we know well is regularly intertwined with his identity as a president. He did, of course, eventually - after much denial - begin to understand what was happening, and while it is not certain just how much he understood, it is clear that friends began to cue him in. As it is said throughout the medical and news communities, he was “belligerent, indignant, pugnacious, affronted” to anyone who wrote about his preparation failure.
In the New York Times analysis of Trump's words, their transcripts show, “striking repetitions...a display of presidential hubris and self-pity unlike anything historians...have seen before...the most recurring...from Trump...are self-congratulations...on exaggerations and falsehoods."
