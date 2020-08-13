I reacted with mixed feelings to Douglas M. Smith’s letter concerning the recent car parade that was, among other things, a political rally for Trump. Once I got past my disappointment in reading his letter, I was able to feel both empathy and sympathy for Mr. Smith.
I understand the experience of a visceral reaction to the behavior, expressed objectives, and ethical bankruptcy of the current administration. Likewise, I feel sympathy when I see others do as I have at times done: allow my frustration and anger to seep out through my keyboard. The result is usually a self-expression of the same attitudes and narrowness that I am railing against.
We must certainly express our support for our ideals and freely criticize that which we abhor. How we do that, however, makes all the difference in our effectiveness. We cannot defend the freedom of expression by denying it to those with whom we disagree. We will fail to fight racism by employing other forms of bigotry. We can never claim high levels of education by assuming superior intellect over others. And we can never be a true community by suggesting that those who do not share our opinion do not share our right to be here.
My hope is that all of us seeking political and social change in our community, state and nation can reflect on the contradictions within our own attitudes and behavior. Through this we can discover productive ways of promoting our principles. When we fall into the trap of speaking and acting in kind, we undermine our common cause.
