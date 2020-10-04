Many exceptionally serious issues should be addressed in the November election. Yet in much political campaigning, candidates present their positions only vaguely – often with vicious, exaggerated, attacks on their opponents. Details of social and economic issues are glossed over. Difficult, contentious issues tend to be ignored. I hope Montana voters deserve better than this.
Through it all, environmental issues are largely disregarded. No issue is more global and serious, with more long-lasting implications, than climate change. But it is largely ignored.
Within all this politically strategic superficiality, the issue of a future for public-trust, wild bison in Montana finds no traction. Bison restoration has been proposed since 1910. The Montana Constitution mandates preserving the opportunity to harvest wild game and obligates the Legislature to provide for protecting and restoring natural resources and historic, recreational objects.
In response, the Legislature provided guidelines for restoring public, wild bison while protecting private property rights; and Fish, Wildlife & Parks, in a decade-long public process, concluded that restoration of bison can be managed at a landscape scale. More, our Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge is the largest federal refuge within the historic range of plains bison, but lacks native bison.
Ominously, recent Montana legislatures have attempted to extinguish any possibility for bison restoration in our state. Some bills required governors’ vetoes to retain the 110-year old hope for wild bison in the “last best place.” Montana will have a new Legislature and a new governor in 2021. Any future for public bison is at stake.
Public support for restoring bison on the CMR Refuge is abundant. It is time to inject the “bison for the CMR” issue into this election’s debates. See more at mtwildbison.org.
