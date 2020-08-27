On Saturday night, August 8, the Montana Television Network aired a debate between the Montana Senate candidates, Gov. Steve Bullock, and the incumbent Sen. Steve Daines. The journalists asked probing questions and tried to insure that the debaters actually provided answers to the questions asked. They were not always successful, but they tried. Kudos to them.
However, there were at least two areas in which they could have asked questions. The first is the candidate’s opinions about voting by mail, and the second, about the importance of character when choosing whom to support in an election.
Due to the pandemic, county registrars successfully petitioned Gov. Bullock to conduct the November election completely by mail to provide a safe environment for both voters and election judges. So what actions do the candidates support that would insure the voting by mail can be accomplished efficiently?
Character is important. If an individual has moral failings in their personal life, is it not likely that they would have these same failings as an elected official? What do the candidates think about supporting an individual with major moral failings?
Maybe, in the next senatorial and congressional debates, these questions can be asked? And the journalist asking the question should press each candidate until they provide an answer.
