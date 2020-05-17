I am a candidate for Senate District 35.
It has truly been an honor representing House District 69 the last four years. I’ve held to my campaign desires of being part of a responsible, working legislative process; bringing the voice of reason and respect the people of Montana deserve and expect.
Time on the ranch, raising family and providing community service has helped me understand the connections needed to protect our values and provide possibilities for our next generations staying home. We are currently transitioning our ranch to the fifth generation, so I understand the challenges facing many of us.
The relationships established from the last two sessions will let me hit the ground running while working on solutions to upcoming challenges. Our communities are facing many unknowns and pressures out of their control; we in government should be helping them, not adding to those worries.
• Protect our property rights and agriculture, including water rights and the completion of the adjudication process.
• Provide the best education possibilities focused on students while allowing more career and technical opportunities.
• Advocate for our veterans.
• Support access to quality health care and preventive care.
• Provide a balanced budget that continues to reduce the size and reach of government, while including private sector growth, building a stable economy that reduces the burden to our taxpayers.
My track record of support from the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Contractors, Montana Family Foundation, Montana Farm Bureau, and Montana Stockgrowers shows that I work to protect investments in our communities which accomplishes real solutions.
If you wish to send a candidate to the Legislature that will continue working to move Montana forward, protecting our shared values while gaining a more efficient responsive state government, then I humbly ask for your vote.
