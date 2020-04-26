I hope this letter finds you well during these unprecedented times. I am a candidate for the Bozeman School District Board of Trustees. I am running to continue my involvement and support of the Bozeman Public School District.
Having graduated from Bozeman High and MSU, I understand the importance of education in our community. My district experience has prepared me for the role. I served as chair on the Bozeman Schools Foundation and was an active member on the High School Transition Committee. My wife and I have two children attending Bozeman public schools. The board’s decisions have lasting impacts on future generations in our community. There are great opportunities in our school district which face unique challenges in this time of uncertainty.
Together, the dedication to the students and their families by the trustees, administration, teachers and faculty, are what makes our school district great. I will work to strengthen these relationships and create a lasting legacy of community pride, quality education, and efficient growth. I appreciate the opportunity to serve our community and request your support in the upcoming Bozeman School District trustee election.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.