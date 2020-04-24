I am writing in response to Dr. Shaun J. Gillis’ letter to the editor, “Gillette will be a champion for pro-life movement” from March 14.
Dr. Jane Gillete, running for HD64, and Dr. Gillis, a supporter, don’t seem to understand that women already do have the right to choose adoption or abortion and that women don’t need Dr. Gillete’s assistance in making decisions about their reproductive rights. Introducing a bill that quote “helps women choose adoption over abortion” is a bill that would restrict a woman’s right to choose.
A woman’s reproductive health rights are imperative for gender equality. As a young woman, born and raised in Montana, I can't help but wonder if this red state will one day prevent me from making decisions regarding my own body. More than 900 anti-choice measures have been passed across the country in the last two decades. Dr. Gillete’s pro-life platform is yet another anti-choice campaign.
A woman also has the right to choose her health care provider with the expectation that the provider she has entrusted to care for her, will refrain from interjecting their personal, religious, or moral beliefs on their patient. Keep this in mind when electing a representative for HD64 and when selecting your health care provider. Your vote and your voice matter.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.