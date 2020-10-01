The attorney general should represent and advocate for all Montanans on legal matters dealing with health care, veterans, public lands and more. An example where candidate Austin Knudsen’s qualifications are in question are with regard to veterans.
For several years Knudsen has been blocking access to a 35-acre park along the Missouri River owned American Legion Post 81 in Culbertson. It’s in the courts and Knudsen shows no sign of relenting. This is consistent with Knudsen’s past actions in the Legislature where he voted to kill the veterans’ home in Butte and against a bill to lower veterans’ home buying costs. Can we expect an attorney general with Knudsen’s record to stand up for veterans or to advocate for them?
His opponent, Raph Graybill, has no such baggage. As a fifth generation Montanan he appreciates that nearly one in ten Montanans have served in the military. While serving as chief legal counsel to Gov. Bullock he’s proven his willingness to fight for all Montanans including veterans.
We can’t tolerate Knudsen’s lack of support for Montana values as attorney general. We need a legal advocate for the people of Montana.
