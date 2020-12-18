Just when I thought that we were finally done with the outrages of the last four years of this president by voting him out of office, I discover that Montana’s election of Greg Gianforte to the governor’s office is helping to continue Trump’s assault on our democracy.
We just elected as governor a man who deals with the press, when he doesn’t like their questions, by body-slamming the reporter to the ground. And when the “president” tries to take a case to the Supreme Court to steal an election that he lost by over 7 million votes, this governor-elect raises his hand and says, “Count me in!”
The only way this Republican Party can keep Trump in power is by overthrowing our Constitution, by invalidating millions of American’s votes in a free and fair election. You can’t wave a flag and claim to love America, if you hate democracy. If you are trying to install a “president” who lost an election, what you have is not a democracy, it’s a dictatorship. Evidently that is fine with Greg Gianforte. In the greatest threat to our democracy in 200 years, Gianforte comes down resoundingly on the side of treason. Don’t like the outcome? Body slam it to the ground.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.