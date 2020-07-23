After viewing the "COVID-19 mask protesters" demonstrating, without a mask, to emphasize their point, it occurred to me that by extension of their logic, there must also be a "sans cloth" demonstration on the way, to protest the great inconvenience and "personal liberty infringement" law requiring a swimsuit on bathers in public places.
While contemplating these demonstrators, it occurred to me that I may have missed the larger point. Could it be the point instead was to show the president of the U.S.A., the "I am your law and order president," that patriots in Montana are "at will" exempt from Law. Sheer genius!
