So, Senator Morejobslessgovernment, for four years you stood steadfastly behind our corrupt president. You said nothing as he lied to us, thousands of times. Then you joined with your colleagues in attempting to overturn our democratic election. You said that he had every right to challenge the election results.
You stuck with him for 206 weeks. Can you admit that you were wrong for 206 weeks? With less than two weeks left in the President’s term, you jumped off of his sinking ship.
Did you get your feet wet?
